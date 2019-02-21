Cape Elizabeth built a 14-point lead in the third quarter, then had to hold off an aggressive Maranacook defense to beat the Black Bears 64-61 Thursday night in a Class B South boys’ basketball semifinal at Cross Insurance Arena.
Tanner Carpenter led Cape with 18 points. Andrew Hartel added 12.
Duncan Rogers paced Maranacook with 16 points.
The third-seeded Capers (13-7) will play for the regional title Saturday against Gray-New Gloucester or Wells. No. 2 Maranacook finished at 17-3.
This story will be updated.
