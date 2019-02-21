Caroline Smith scored 23 points to help second-seeded Freeport pull out a 49-42 overtime win over No. 7 Cape Elizabeth in a Class B South girls’ basketball semifinal Thursday at Cross Insurance Arena.
Freeport (16-4) advances to regional final against No. 5 Wells or top-seeded Gray-New Gloucester.
Cape Elizabeth finished 9-11.
Fifteen of Smith’s points came from the free throw line, including making five 5-of-6 in overtime after Mason Baker-Schlendering had given the Falcons a quick 42-40 lead.
Cape’s Brooke Harvey scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as the teams traded baskets.
This story will be updated.
