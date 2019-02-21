Top-seeded Gray-New Gloucester hit shots from all over the court at Cross Insurance Arena and gave Wells too many problems on defense as it earned a 48-34 win Thursday afternoon against No. 5 Wells and advanced to the Class B South girls’ basketball final.

Eliza Hotham hit three 3-pointers in the first half, and Bri Jordan made two 3-pointers and drilled three free throws after a foul, helping the Patriots (18-2) take a 24-14 lead.

Hotham continue her hot shooting in the third, scoring seven of her 19 points as Gray-New Gloucester stretched its advantage to 33-19.

Wells (13-7) its deficit to 37-30 midway through the fourth quarter before the Patriots pulled away for good, hitting 11 free throws in the final eight minutes.

Gray-New Gloucester will face No. 3 Freeport in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jordan finished with 11 points.

Mallory Aromando led Wells with 13 points – 11 in the fourth quarter.

This story will be updated.

