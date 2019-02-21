AUGUSTA — Catherine Reid scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as third-seeded North Yarmouth Academy defeated No. 2 Winthrop, 55-34, in a Class C South semifinal Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center.

NYA (16-4) never trailed in the game. The Panthers advance to play Madison or Boothbay in the regional final Saturday evening at ACC. Winthrop finishes at 17-3.

North Yarmouth Academy's Catherine Reid, left, and Serena Mower battle Winthrop's Maddie Perkins for a loose ball during their Class C South semifinal Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center. (Staff photo by Joe Phelan/Staff Photographer)

This story will be updated.

