AUGUSTA — Catherine Reid scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as third-seeded North Yarmouth Academy defeated No. 2 Winthrop, 55-34, in a Class C South semifinal Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center.
NYA (16-4) never trailed in the game. The Panthers advance to play Madison or Boothbay in the regional final Saturday evening at ACC. Winthrop finishes at 17-3.
This story will be updated.
