In all of the talk about what constitutes a true national emergency, I have yet to hear anything about the fact that the White House has been proven time and time again to lie to the American public.

How is that not a national emergency when it undermines everything our Constitution stands for? And doesn’t it set a precedent for all of us to employ for personal gain?

If the president can lie about the personal financial gain he receives by extending his influence to his real estate properties, and can hide his tax return out of fear that the American people will see how he’s been manipulating the tax structure and working with criminal organizations, what keeps any of us from using illegal practices for financial gain?

Why are we held to higher standards than the president of the United States, and why should we abide by laws and conventions that he doesn’t have to? Is the lesson we’re learning here that the president can openly lie and manipulate others, but we can’t? Why can’t we if we cite precedent?

We are walking a dangerous line with our current administration – it is setting a terrible example of behavior, for both current and future generations of Americans.

Kim Filippone

Falmouth

