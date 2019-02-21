THORNDIKE — What was a department of 28 firefighters Wednesday morning became a one-woman operation by the end of the night.

All firefighters but Lauren Carter resigned in protest at a Wednesday evening select board meeting after the town’s elected officials maintained that former deputy chief George Russell should no longer be involved with the department.

Town officials were acting in response to a letter they received at the end of January from the heads of four Waldo County emergency service groups. The letter criticized Russell over a lack of leadership and training, saying he endangered firefighters as well as the Thorndike community and the communities to which Thorndike offers mutual aid. On Friday, the letter was distributed to townspeople, several of whom showed up on Wednesday evening to question the board and firefighters in attendance about the situation.

The letter was co-signed by Ken Clements, president of the Waldo County Firefighters Association, Bill Gillespie, president of the Waldo County Fire Chiefs Association, Dale Rowley, director of the Waldo County Emergency Managment Agency and Owen Smith, director of the Waldo County Communications Center.

Several members of Thorndike’s fire department, which is not run by the municipality, maintained that their outdated equipment — not Russell — was at the root of the concerns the Waldo County officials outlined in their letter. Going into the Wednesday meeting, the group was looking for the select board to release $85,000 from the truck and equipment replacement fund to address some of these issues. The “purse strings,”a phrase used by Selectman Bob Carter, remained closed Wednesday night, which contributed to the mass walk-out of over two dozen individuals with ties to the fire department.

Prior to the exodus, Bob Carter said he would be open to reconsidering Russell’s role on the fire department if Clements, Gillespie, Rowley and Smith sent another letter asserting that their concerns about Russell had been resolved.

“The biggest thing that struck me about this letter is it came from firefighters about firefighters,” he said. “You don’t hear firefighters (throwing) firefighters or police officers throwing police officers under the bus, you just don’t. And then when you get something like this, you go, ‘OK, what the heck they’d do so bad that this happened?'”

As the conversations escalated — at times resulting in Select Board Chair Larry Ward shouting to keep tempers down and the meeting on course — Bob Carter remained firm with his stance.

“Our lawyers looked at it, (the Maine Municipal Association) looked at it — it doesn’t look good for George, that’s all I have to say,” he noted. “Those four people that wrote that letter — have them write another letter that clears George so he can be on the fire department. Besides that, all we have is what we have in this letter. If they can get us a letter that says something different — but as of right now, this is what we have to deal with.”

Lauren Carter, the only firefighters not to resign in protest, said that she has observed issues with the way the department operates for quite some time.

“It’s extremely frustrating from the inside,” Carter said about her peers quitting the Thorndike department.

This story will be updated.

