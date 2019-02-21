AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills is attending the annual meeting of the National Governors Association in Washington, D.C. starting Thursday, including a Sunday dinner hosted by President Donald Trump.

The Democratic governor’s trip marks a return to participation in the NGA for the first time in several years, as Mills’ predecessor, Republican Gov. Paul LePage, had discontinued the state’s membership. The nonpartisan association has 51 members including governors of U.S. territories as well as states. LePage did frequently attend meetings of the partisan Republican Governors Association.

During the meeting in Washington, the governors will attend working sessions on issue that include health care, voting integrity, technology innovation, building a workforce of the future, criminal justice reform, and infrastructure, according to a release from Mills’ office.

Mills will also attend a luncheon hosted by Vice President Mike Pence, who is a former governor of Indiana.

The NGA focuses on many of the common issues facing the states including economic development, homeland security, public safety, health, education and energy.

Mills will also meet with the state’s congressional delegation on Monday before returning to Maine.

Maine Political Report

