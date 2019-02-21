AUGUSTA — You name it, the Winthrop High boys’ basketball team had too much of it for Traip Academy to handle. Too much size. Too much speed.

Too much everything.

The top-seeded Ramblers took control of their Class C South semifinal late in the first quarter and cruised to a 68-25 win Thursday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

No. 1 Winthrop (19-1) will face Mountain Valley Conference rival Hall-Dale in the regional championship game Saturday night. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s final, won by Hall-Dale.

No. 5 Traip ends the season at 15-6.

Cam Wood, Winthrop’s 6-foot-8 Mr. Basketball semifinalist, led the Ramblers with 19 points. Jared McLaughlin and Ryan Baird each added 12 points, and Cam Hachey scored 10.

Winthrop began to pull away late in the first quarter. An 8-0 run took the Ramblers from a 7-4 deficit to a 12-7 lead. Winthrop led 17-8 at the end of the quarter, then opened the second with an 11-2 run.

McLaughlin’s 3-pointer, his third of the first half, at the halftime buzzer gave Winthrop a 37-16 lead.

Will Stuart led Traip with 16 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

SCARBOROUGH 5, PORTLAND 2: Pat Clonan poked in the rebound of a Nolan Matthews shot for the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, lifting the Red Storm (10-7-1) over Portland/Deering (8-10) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Portland’s Jake Luce tied the game 54 seconds into the third, but the Red Storm regained the lead on Clonan’s goal at 4:44. Sam Rumelhart and Zach Chaisson added insurance goals.

Clonan finished with two goals, and Chaisson had a goal and an assist. Ethan Jasa also scored for the Red Storm, who are expected to be the No. 4 seed in the Class A South playoffs that start next week. Scarborough would host a quarterfinal against Portland.

Dante Tocci was the other goal scorer for the Bulldogs.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, MASSABESIC 0: Gus Lappin scored in the second period and Mitchell Adams added a goal early in the third period as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (10-8) beat Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach (11-7) at USM Arena.

Liam McGibbon made 17 saves for the shutout.

WINDHAM 4, MARSHWOOD 2: Holden Anderson had a goal and an assist for Windham/Westbrook (4-14) in a win over Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (5-13) at USM Arena.

Keegan Watts, Travis Brown and Derek Corbett also scored. Sean White made 18 saves for the win.

Henry Honkonen and Cooper Ross scored for Marshwood.

GREELY 3, LEAVITT 1: Brooks Williams, Andy Moore and Jake MacDonald scored in the second period as Greely (16-2) defeated Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill (11-6-1) at the Family Ice Arena.

Moore finished with a goal and two assists. Caleb Duff also had two assists.

Andrew Topham scored for Leavitt, and Xavier Michaud made 42 saves.

