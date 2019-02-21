PITTSBURGH — Tomas Hertl scored a pair of first-period power-play goals, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the San Jose Sharks took advantage of sloppy play from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-0 win Thursday night.

Brent Burns picked up his 12th of the season, and Evander Kane added a short-handed goal for the Sharks, who beat Casey DeSmith three times in the opening 14 minutes and kept the Penguins in check the rest of the way to sweep the season series from the team that edged them in six games in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

The Sharks have won 8 of 10 overall to pull within one point of Calgary for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

DEVILS 4, SENATORS 0: Cory Schneider made 30 saves in posting his first shutout since November 2017 and New Jersey beat visiting Ottawa.

WILD 4, RANGERS 1: Zach Parise had a goal and an assist, and visiting Minnesota ended a five-game skid.

Ryan Donato, who was traded to Minnesota by Boston on Wednesday, had two assists.

CAPITALS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Alex Ovechkin scored the 650th goal of his career and Braden Holtby made 40 saves as Washington won at Toronto.

CANADIENS 5, FLYERS 1: Brendan Gallagher earned his first career hat trick as Montreal won at home.

Carey Price stopped 29 shots for his 25th victory of the season. He is three wins away from tying Jacques Plante as the winningest goaltender in Canadiens’ history with 314 victories.

HURRICANES 4, PANTHERS 3: Justin Williams had two goals and an assist as Carolina rallied for a win at Sunrise, Florida.

LIGHTNING 2, SABRES 1: Nikita Kucherov became the fastest player to 100 points in a season since Mario Lemieux, and he and Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout to lift host Tampa Bay.

NOTES

TRADE: The Capitals got faster by acquiring speedy winger Carl Hagelin from the Kings for a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional 2020 sixth-round pick.

WEDNESDAY’S LATE GAME

BRUINS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2: David Backes scored in the sixth round of a shootout to lift visiting Boston to its season-high seventh straight victory.

Share