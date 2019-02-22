Top-seeded Bangor held No. 2 Edward Little without a field goal for more than five minutes in the fourth quarter and never trailed on the way to a 56-52 win in the Class AA North boys’ basketball final Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Matt Fleming led Bangor (19-2) with 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and 11 rebounds. Damien Vance added 12 points for the Rams.

Wol Maiwen paced Edward Little (18-3), the 2018 state champion, with 23 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Max Creaser scored 19 points.

Bangor will face Bonny Eagle or Thornton Academy in the state championship game next Saturday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Bangor got Fleming going early, as he was responsible for four points in an opening 6-0 run. His seven points in the quarter helped the Rams maintain a 13-7 lead.

But Fleming was just getting started. He sparked a 7-0 run to start the second quarter with five points, including a 3-pointer that made it 20-7.

Edward Little rode a quick spurt from Maiwen, including a steal that he converted into a dunk, to close the margin to 22-17.

Bangor then ran off the last nine points of the half on a 3-pointer by Isaac Cummings and two 3s from Fleming.

A 3-pointer by Vance on the first possession of the second half pushed Bangor’s lead to 17. EL chipped away behind Creaser and Maiwen, however, and pulled within 42-34 by the end of the quarter.

The Red Eddies picked up more momentum to start the fourth, going on an 8-2 run to make it 44-42 with 5:01 left. Vance fouled out on a player-control foul a short time later, but Fleming converted a three-point play to spark an 8-1 Bangor run.

