TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had a go-ahead dunk with 15 seconds left and scored 25 points Friday night to help the Toronto Raptors beat his former San Antonio Spurs teammates 120-117, spoiling DeMar DeRozan’s return.

Leonard stole the ball from DeRozan at midcourt and raced in alone for a one-handed slam.

Traded to San Antonio in the offseason deal that sent Leonard to Toronto, DeRozan received a warm welcome in the homecoming but was denied a second victory over his former team. He finished with 23 points.

Pascal Siakam added 22 points to help Toronto win its seventh straight game. Lowry and Danny Green each had 17, Serge Ibaka had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Jeremy Lin had 11 points in his second game with the Raptors.

HORNETS 123, WIZARDS 110: Kemba Walker had 27 points and 11 assists in his first outing since the All-Star game, Nic Batum added 20 points in his first game this season at shooting guard and Charlotte won at home.

The Hornets overcame a season-high 46 points from Bradley Beal of Washington to improve to 20-9 at home.

BULLS 110, MAGIC 109: Lauri Markannen made 2 of 3 free throws with 1.5 seconds left for Chicago at Orlando, Florida.

After being fouled by Aaron Gordon on a 3-pointer, Markannen missed the first attempt, the Bulls’ only miss of the game in 19 attempts, and hit the second two. Markannen finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

PACERS 126, PELICANS 111: Wesley Matthews scored 15 of his 24 points during a third-quarter rally, Domantis Sabonis had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana overcame a 20-point deficit at Indianapolis.

Matthews finished one point short of his season high.

TIMBERWOLVES 115, KNICKS 104: Derrick Rose scored 20 points, Taj Gibson added a season-high 19, and Minnesota won at New York.

PISTONS 125, HAWKS 122: Thon Maker sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining and Detroit overcame Blake Griffin’s ejection to win at Atlanta.

Share

< Previous

Next >