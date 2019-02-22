OTTAWA, Ontario— The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired Matt Duchene from the Ottawa Senators on Friday in exchange for a 2019 first-round draft pick and two top prospects, adding a veteran center as they make a push for a playoff spot.

The 28-year-old Duchene, one of the top players available ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, was dealt for forwards Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson. Columbus also got minor league defenseman Julius Bergman.

Columbus will send an additional 2020 first-round draft pick to Ottawa if it is able to sign Duchene to a contract extension. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

CAPS-WINGS: The Capitals upgraded their blue line by acquiring defenseman Nick Jensen from the Red Wings.

Washington sent a 2020 second-round pick and defenseman Madison Bowey to Detroit for Jensen and a 2019 fifth-round pick. The Capitals then signed the pending unrestricted free agent to a $10 million, four-year extension.

OILERS: All-Star Connor McDavid was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of the New York Islanders’ Nick Leddy during Edmonton’s 4-3 win on Thursday night.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BLUE JACKETS 3, SENATORS 0: Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves as visiting Columbus topped Ottawa.

Josh Anderson, Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets.

Craig Anderson made 37 saves for the Senators, who were shut out for the second straight game and have lost three straight.

WILD 3, RED WINGS 2: Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway scored in the first period, and Minnesota won at Detroit.

Eric Staal added a goal in the second for the Wild, who are 3-6-3 in their last 12 games but occupy the final playoff spot in the Western Conference after sweeping back-to-back road games against the Rangers and Red Wings.

AVALANCHE 5, BLACKHAWKS 3: Carl Soderberg and J.T. Compher each scored two goals as Colorado won at Chicago.

Share

< Previous

Next >