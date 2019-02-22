I don’t recall ever seeing an editorial cartoon in the Portland Press Herald that stereotyped an entire group of people. The so-called “cartoon” by Greg Kearney on the Feb. 16 Opinion page (Page A6) is the exception.

Kearney depicts the man in the cartoon as a typical northern rural Mainer from Moosedung, Maine, totally ignorant and without any vision of what benefits broadband service might bring to this long-neglected region.

Contrary to Kearney’s vision, our beautiful Down East has educated people of all sorts, including small-business owners, managers, farmers, builders, masons, etc. What possible justification could this newspaper give for printing such a prejudiced opinion that insults everyone who lives in the largest swath of our state?

I believe that the people of rural Maine deserve an apology.

David Travers

Westbrook

Share

< Previous

Next >