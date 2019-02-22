Re: Charles M. Todorich’s Feb. 11 Maine Voices, “Why do conservatives overlook Trump’s faults? He fights”:

Breaking news (Fox probably neglected to tell Mr. Todorich) – the Vietnam War. President Trump didn’t fight. Foot trouble. So brave, so brave. It seems a doctor got some grease and took care of those feet. Not Trump, but 58,000 Americans did fight and lost their lives.

Others find that President Trump doesn’t live up to the values they believe in. I mean, allegedly stealing from one’s own charity? Supporting the repressive Saudi regime? There were more Saudis involved in 9/11 than there were people from any other country. Why are they allowed in the United States?

Should we all admire Vladimir Putin for his great leadership skills? More tax cuts for the wealthy? I mean, Trump should walk the walk of the Judeo-Christian values Mr. Todorich speaks of – bad feet and all.

Mr. Todorich shows great excitement about President Trump’s move to a more nationalistic society, but he disappoints because I was hoping for some examples. How about North Korea? Yeah, they are poor and starving; no creativity, but the military parades are great and nobody dissents.

Coincidentally, my father also has bad feet. In 1944, he was 20 years old, in France, fighting the Germans for the U.S. Army. It was cold and his feet were freezing because his socks were wet and soldiers only had the one pair. It got so bad, he finally couldn’t walk and was sent home. Bad feet and all, my father and many others who fought representing the Allies defeated a nationalist evil dictator who had lots of “wins” but no regard for human life.

Maybe President Trump’s detractors are looking for someone who, instead of “fighting” on Twitter, believes that what my father and all the defenders of liberty have sacrificed should not be in vain.

Charles Oransky

Kennebunkport

Share

< Previous

Next >