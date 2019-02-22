A Limington man was shot several times on his property Thursday night when he encountered a masked man near at the edge of a wooded area, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man was at home with his wife when he noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area around 7:30 p.m.. The man went outside with a flashlight to investigate, and was confronted by the masked man.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said the Maine State Police major crimes unit is investigating, and that police believe there is no danger to the public.

“The shooter knew the homeowner,” King said. “The guy made some statements that he knew who he was shooting.”

No one has been arrested, King said.

This story will be updated.

