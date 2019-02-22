AUGUSTA – The Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee is getting its first look at a new report from its investigative arm on the experience of state workers on the front lines of the state’s child protective services. The report comes following the deaths of two children in 2017 and 2018.

Marissa Kennedy, 10, of Stockton Springs died in February of 2018 and Kendall Chick, 4, died in Wiscasset in December of 2017, both as a result of child abuse, law enforcement officials said.

An earlier report by the same investigative arm, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, found state child protective workers failed to follow policies and procedures in assessing the placement of the girls who died. In one case OPEGA determined there were widely scattered reports of potential abuse or neglect, but information that might have led to a reassessment of the child’s situation and prompted officials to intervene was not shared at critical moments.

The new report comes from the perspective of the state’s caseworkers, supervisors and others in the agency, including the results of a survey sent to all 252 caseworkers and 53 supervisors.

Investigators also interviewed a random sample of 44 people who participated in the survey to glean a deeper understanding of what front-line workers were facing.

Among other things the report raised concerns about staff shortages, mandated overtime and the requirement that workers stay in hotels to supervise children in state care and in some instances overnight in hospital emergency rooms, according to OPEGA director Danielle Fox. She was presenting the report to the 10-member oversight committee, which is equally split between Republicans and Democrats.

Fox said the investigation, based largely on the surveys and interviews, also found that 23 of 34 caseworkers said they were required to regularly do work without pay and felt unable to take time off from work.

The report also showed that reports of child abuse increased after media reports on the deaths of Kennedy and Chick, and that the state’s ongoing opioid crisis had also contributed to an increase in reports of more severe child abuse. Among other findings, the report concluded that workers felt they did not receive the training they needed, did not have the overall administrative support they needed and did not have the time during a regular 40-hour work week to complete all of the required documentation.

Fox said she could not say whether that meant documentation was not being completed, but that workers were likely doing the work on their own time and were not paid for it. Workers also repeated concerns that the system they use for maintaining case records is outdated, inefficient and obsolete, Fox said, but ultimately it was not preventing them from doing their jobs.

