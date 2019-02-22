OWLS HEAD — State police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a woman found in her home in Owls Head.

The body of Helen Carver, 83, was found on Thursday by a relative who had gone to check on her.

Maine Medical Examiner’s Office spokesman Mark Belserene said he doubted that there would be any additional information released Friday following an autopsy on Carver.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a woman found covered in blood at the 20 South Shore Drive residence.

Several Maine State Police detectives and a representative from the Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the home after the discovery.

A Knox County cruiser remained in the driveway of the house overnight and was still there Friday morning.

Maine State Police have not released any information, with Jason Richards saying Thursday afternoon that investigators were still trying to determine what had happened. Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said he expected to issue a release later Friday.

Yellow police tape was stretched in front of the residence.

Carver and her husband, Robert Carver, operated Carver’s Market in Thomaston from 1977 to 1989, when they sold the business. He died in 2012. The couple were married for 55 years.

She lived alone, according to police.

