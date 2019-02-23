COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world’s largest cartoon museum has announced the acquisition of dozens of complete original Archie Comics stories.
The work by the late artist Dan DeCarlo includes stories from Betty and Me, Betty & Veronica, Veronica, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats, Cheryl Blossom and Jughead.
The museum says most of the stories were printed in the 1980s and early 1990s.
– From news service reports
-
Sports
Saturday's NHL roundup: Sabres end losing streak, beat Capitals
-
News
Dixfield home heavily damaged by fire
-
Nation & World
Airlines' cameras could watch you
-
Sports
Saturday's Sports Digest: Kate Hall wins national title
-
Nation & World
Feinstein draws criticism for tone of exchange with children