COLUMBUS, Ohio — The world’s largest cartoon museum has announced the acquisition of dozens of complete original Archie Comics stories.

The work by the late artist Dan DeCarlo includes stories from Betty and Me, Betty & Veronica, Veronica, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Josie and the Pussycats, Cheryl Blossom and Jughead.

The museum says most of the stories were printed in the 1980s and early 1990s.

