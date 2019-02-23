It was a lot closer than anyone expected, but the Gray-New Gloucester High girls’ basketball team is going back to the Class B state championship game.

The top-ranked Patriots built a huge early lead then held on to defeat third-seeded Freeport, 42-31, in the Class B South title game Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

Gray-NG jumped to an 11-0 lead and led 22-4 during the second quarter, then turned back every Falcons challenge. Freeport was spurred on by junior guard Caroline Smith, who scored 24 points.

The Patriots (19-2) will play the Waterville-Mt. Desert Island winner in the Class B state championship game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at CIA. It will be Gray-NG’s third trip to the state final in four years.

Freeport would pull within six points, at 36-30, on a basket by Smith with 3:39 remaining. But Eliza Hotham hit a huge 3-pointer from the left wing to regain a 39-30 lead for the Patriots.

Freeport finished 16-5 with three of the losses to the Patriots.

The Patriots were led by Jordan Grant with 14 points while Bri Jordan had 12 and Hotham 11.

Smith was honored with the Mike DiRenzo Award, given to the tournament’s outstanding player.

Gray-New Gloucester took control immediately, forcing two Falcons timeouts in the game’s first 3:52 as the Patriots took an 11-0 lead. Freeport missed all seven shots it took in the first quarter, and committed five turnovers, as the Patriots led 17-2 after one.

But the Falcons scrapped back in the second, pulling within 22-11 at the half. Gray-NG committed seven turnovers in the quarter and Smith scored seven points for Freeport, which finished the half on a 7-0 run.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >