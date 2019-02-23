Anna DeWolfe put on a command performance Saturday night to lead Greely High to its second consecutive Class A South girls’ basketball championship.

DeWolfe, the senior guard heading next to Fordham University, scored 32 points to lead the top-ranked and unbeaten Rangers to a 54-33 victory over Brunswick at the Cross Insurance Arena. It was Greely’s 37th consecutive victory.

The Rangers (21-0) will play Hampden Academy in the Class A state title game for the second consecutive year. That game will be next Friday at 6 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center. Greely won last year’s match, 53-38.

Brunswick finished 19-2, both losses to the Rangers.

Alexis Guptil led the Dragons with 11 points.

Greely took control of this one early and never let go. The Rangers scored the game’s first 15 points with DeWolfe doing pretty much whatever she wanted offensively.

She had 11 points in the first quarter, 19 in the first half, which ended with the Rangers ahead 30-12.

Greely had only one turnover in the first half – and that came with just 63 seconds remaining – while forcing the Dragons into 16.

Brunswick standout Charlotte MacMillan picked up her fourth foul with 2:59 left in the second quarter.

