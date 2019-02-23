BANGOR — Top-seeded Mt. Desert Island used a strong defensive effort to beat No. 3 Waterville, 44-35, in the Class B North girls’ basketball championship game Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Center.
MDI (19-2) will face Gray-New Gloucester in the Class B state final Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The loss was the first of the season for Waterville (20-1).
The Trojans never trailed, and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Julia Watras led MDI with 17 points, and Hannah Chamberlain added 10.
Kali Thompson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Waterville.
This story will be updated.
-
Feature Obituary
Feature obituary: Joseph Penna, 90, machinist, labor leader and Italian tenor
-
Nation & World
Roger Goodell has wide-ranging powers to fine or suspend Robert Kraft
-
Politics
Democratic presidential candidates call for higher taxes on the wealthy
-
Politics
Are Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders headed for a collision?
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' basketball: Greenville shuts down Rangeley, wins Class D South