BANGOR — Top-seeded Mt. Desert Island used a strong defensive effort to beat No. 3 Waterville, 44-35, in the Class B North girls’ basketball championship game Saturday afternoon at Cross Insurance Center.

MDI (19-2) will face Gray-New Gloucester in the Class B state final Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The loss was the first of the season for Waterville (20-1).

The Trojans never trailed, and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Julia Watras led MDI with 17 points, and Hannah Chamberlain added 10.

Kali Thompson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Waterville.

This story will be updated.

