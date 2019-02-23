MEXICO CITY — Dustin Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies Saturday for a 5-under 66 and a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship.

Johnson nearly threw away his big lead by hitting the trees three times on his way to a double bogey on No. 10. He answered with back-to-back birdies. McIlroy got no closer than two shots and had to settle for a 68.

No one else was closer than seven shots.

Tiger Woods pulled to within four shots after Johnson’s blunder until a four-putt double bogey and a three-putt bogey on consecutive holes. He finished with a 70 and was 10 shots behind.

Johnson was at 16-under 197 as he goes for his 20th career PGA Tour victory.

PGA TOUR: Aaron Baddeley shot a 6-under 66 at windy Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, to take the third-round lead in the Puerto Rico Open.

Baddeley had a 12-under 204 total for a one-stroke lead over Nate Lashley in the event that was canceled last year because of Hurricane Maria.

The 37-year-old Australian won the 2016 Barbasol Championship for the last of his four PGA Tour titles.

LPGA: Two-time champion Amy Yang of South Korea and Australian Minjee Lee shared a two-shot lead at 15-under 201 after the third round of the LPGA Thailand in Chonburi, Thailand.

Yang, who won twice on this course in 2015 and 2017, made six birdies for a 6-under 66. Lee also had six birdies – and one bogey – for 67, which included a stunning 30-foot downhill putt on the final hole.

