AUGUSTA — The Winthrop boys’ basketball team is heading back to the Class C state final.

And the Ramblers used their most impressive effort of the season to get there.

Cam Wood scored 20 points and led a swarming Winthrop defense, one that guided the top-seeded Ramblers to a 61-41 victory over No. 3 Hall-Dale in the South final Saturday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

It was a rematch of last year’s final, which Hall-Dale won 51-37. This time, the Ramblers (20-1) opened a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and a 34-18 advantage by halftime.

Cam Hachey added 10 points and Jared McLaughlin had nine for Winthrop, which will play Houlton next Saturday at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center.

Alec Byron and Ashtyn Abbott led Hall-Dale (19-2) with 13 points apiece.

CARIBOU 43, HERMON 40: Parker Deprey scored eight of his 19 points in the third quarter as the second-seeded Vikings (18-3) upset the top-seeded and defending state champion Hawks (20-1) in the Class B North final in Bangor, ending Hermon’s 42-game winning streak.

Austin Findlen added 11 points for Caribou, which won its first regional title since 1983, when it was in Class A. The Vikings will play Cape Elizabeth in the state championship game next Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

SCHENCK 70, JONESPORT-BEALS 47: Travis Thompson went past the 1,000-point milestone while scoring 20 of his 21 points in the second half, and the fourth-seeded Wolverines (14-7) beat the second-seeded Royals (17-3) in the Class D North final in Bangor.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 62, DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 49: Sydney Brewer and Makaelyn Porter each scored 17 points, and the top-seeded Warriors (19-2) won their second straight Class D North championship with a win over the No. 2 Mariners (18-1) in Bangor.

