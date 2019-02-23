BRUNSWICK — Samantha Roy scored 20 points and the Bowdoin women’s basketball team beat Middlebury 84-58 on Saturday to advance to the New England Small College Conference championship game.

The Polar Bears improve to 26-0 and will play No. 3 Tufts in the championship game at noon on Sunday. It is Bowdoin’s first appearance in the conference championship game since 2015. Middlebury ends at 19-7.

Taylor Choate added 13 points, while Abby Kelly had 12 for Bowdoin. Maddie Hasson had 11 and Hannah Graham 10.

HUSSON 58, MAINE MARITIME 51: Kenzie Worcester scored 21 points as the top-seeded Eagles (19-8) won their fourth consecutive North Atlantic Conference title, beating the second-seeded Clippers (19-7) in the conference final at Bangor.

Megan Peach had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Vanessa Duarte added 14 for Husson, which advances to the NCAA Division III tournament. The field will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 72, UMAINE-MACHIAS 53: The second-seeded Seawolves (22-4) opened the game on a 12-2 run and rolled to a victory over the third-seeded Clippers (17-10) in the Yankee Small College semifinal at Auburn.

SMCC will face Central Maine Community College in the tournament final Sunday.

Amanda Brett had 29 points and 13 rebounds for SMCC. Abigail Ramirez added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Pricilla Berdeja added 15 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, VERMONT 2: Brittany Colton scored the game-tying goal on a feed from Lydia Murray 5:21 into the third as the Black Bears (14-15-5, 7-15-5 Hockey East) rallied to salvage a tie against the Catamounts (10-18-6, 8-15-4) at Orono.

Vermont earned the eighth and final playoff spot in Hockey East with the tie. Maine misses out on the playoffs by one point.

Colton scored to give Maine a 1-0 lead. Sammy Kolowart tied it and Eve-Audrey Picard gave Vermont a 2-1 lead midway through the second.

HAMILTON 3, COLBY 1: Maggie Seidenberg and Jess Haviland each scored in the second period for the Continentals (16-7-2) as they defeated the Mules (12-10-3) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Clinton, New York.

No. 3 Hamilton advances to play No. 2 Middlebury in the semifinals on Sunday.

Colby McKinley scored for Colby with 6:01 remaining to cut the lead to 2-1, before Missy Segall added an empty-net score for Hamilton with 55 seconds remaining.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2, SUNY CANTON 0: The fifth-seeded Nor’easters (16-9-1) got an unassisted goal from Julianne Sheehan at the 11:28 mark of the second period to break a scoreless tie, and Kyra Yu scored from Jenna Pych 3:01 later as they defeated the fourth-seeded Roos in a Colonial Hockey Conference quarterfinal at Canton, New York.

Julia Benjamin stopped 25 shots. UNE will travel to face second-seeded Endicott in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday.

MEN’S HOCKEY

AMHERST 5, COLBY 0: Five players scored as the third-seeded Mammoths (14-6-4) beat the sixth-seeded Mules (10-10-5) in the NESCAC quarterfinals in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Amherst will play No. 2 Wesleyan in the semifinal Saturday at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Andrew Tucci had 31 saves for Colby.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HUSSON 82, THOMAS 67: Justin Martin and Justin Thompson combined for 24 points in the second half as the Eagles (17-10) pulled away to beat the Terriers (14-13) in the North Atlantic Conference tournament championship game in Farmington.

It was the seventh NAC title for Husson, which advances to play in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Martin finished with 26 points for Husson, while Thompson added 19.

MEN’S LACROSSE

RIT 14, BATES 12: Ryan Barnable had three goals and three assists, and the Tigers held on to beat the Bobcats in a season opener in Lewiston.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 18, WHEATON 11: The Nor’easters scored four straight goals to start the second quarter and beat the Lyons in the season opener in Biddeford.

Garett Bozek had six goals and an assist for UNE, while Alex Zadworny had two goals and four assists, and Alex York chipped in three goals and three assists.

BASEBALL

BATES 12, CAPITAL 3: The Bobcats (1-4) scored two runs in the third and six in the fourth to beat the Crusaders (1-1) at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational in Winter Haven, Florida.

Giovanni Torres and Pat Beaton each went 2 for 4 for Bates, which had 14 hits. Justin Foley pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

SOFTBALL

LAMAR 7, MAINE 2: The Cardinals (7-8) broke the game open with four runs in the top of the sixth, as they beat the Black Bears (0-3) in Beaumont, Texas.

Laurine German went 3 for 3, with a solo home run and a triple for Maine.

Share

< Previous

Next >