PHILADELPHIA — Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence.

Nurkic scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kanter had 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 130-115 on Saturday.

“It was an early game. Whoever wakes up first wins,” Nurkic joked of the 1 p.m. start.

The Sixers struggled in their second game without Embiid, the All-Star center who is expected to miss at least a week because of a sore left knee. Ben Simmons had 29 points and 10 assists, and Tobias Harris scored 20 points.

“They’re not the same team without Embiid, obviously, he’s a big part of what they do,” Portland Coach Terry Stotts said. “I thought we really played well defensively.”

The Blazers had a 53-33 rebounding edge, including 19 offensive boards. Damian Lillard scored 17 points as seven players reached double figures.

Without Embiid, the Sixers couldn’t keep up in a matchup between the fourth-place teams in each conference.

The Blazers (36-23) have won three in a row, including a 22-point victory over Golden State before the All-Star break. Philadelphia (38-22) is 4-4 this month.

NOTES

ROCKETS: Houston star James Harden has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for criticizing the officiating.

Harden said he didn’t think official Scott Foster should be allowed to work any Rockets games.

Harden fouled out in Houston’s 111-106 loss to the Lakers at Los Angeles.

After the game, Harden criticized Foster and said he realized his words likely would result in a fine.

“Scott Foster, man. I never really talk about officiating or anything like that, but just rude and arrogant,” Harden said.

