track and field

Hall wins the long jump at U.S. championships

Kate Hall of Casco won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 41/4 inches Saturday at the U.S. indoor track and field championships in New York.

Hall, a two-time NCAA champion who turned pro last summer, took the lead at 21-23/4 on her third jump, then improved on her fourth attempt. Quanesha Burks, another former NCAA champ from Alabama, was second at 20-113/4.

Hall is also scheduled to compete Sunday in the 60-meter dash.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham Hotspurs’ slim title chances faded further after a 2-1 loss at Burnley.

Tottenham would have pulled within two points of Manchester City with a win but remains five points behind both City and Liverpool, which can go eight points clear of Spurs by beating Manchester United on Sunday.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Lionel Messi scored a hat trick and set up a final goal by Luis Suarez to earn Barcelona, the league leader, a 4-2 comeback win at Sevilla. Barcelona has a 10-point lead over Atletico Madrid, which will be home Sunday against Villarreal.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Sofia Goggia, the Olympic champion, won the first downhill of the post-Lindsey Vonn era, at Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Goggia was rewarded with her first victory this season after taking an aggressively direct racing line typical of Vonn, the American star who retired after winning downhill bronze in the world championships two weeks ago at Are, Sweden.

n The men’s super-G that was canceled due to snowfall at Bansko, Bulgaria, won’t be rescheduled.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Unseeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland pulled off another upset to win her first WTA title in 31/2 years, beating Petra Kvitova 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final in the United Arab Emirates.

The 45th-ranked Bencic has struggled with injuries in recent years but finally seems to be back to her best, following up wins against second-ranked Simona Halep and two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina by outlasting Kvitova.

DELRAY BEACH OPEN: English qualifier Daniel Evans upset second-seeded John Isner 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final in Florida.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY: Christopher Bell routed the field at Atlanta Motor Speedway and led all but 20 laps to win.

Bell, winner of a series-high seven races last season, gave up the lead during scheduled pit stops but cycled back to the front with 30 laps remaining.

TRUCKS: Kyle Busch broke a tie with Ron Hornaday Jr. for the series victory record at Atlanta Motor Speedway, winning No. 52 in a race delayed by rain with nine laps to go.

Busch took Stage 1 and had an unscheduled stop shortly thereafter, but went from 24th to first to claim the second stage and went on for his fifth series win at Atlanta.

CUP SERIES: Brad Keselowski has a stomach virus that has left his status uncertain for the race Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

– Staff and news service report

