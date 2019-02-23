SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Freshman forward RJ Barrett scored 30 points and Alex O’Connell added 20 to lead top-ranked Duke to a 75-65 victory against Syracuse..

Tyus Battle led Syracuse (18-8, 9-4 Atlantic Coast) with 16 points on 4-of-17 shooting against the Blue Devils (24-3, 12-2). Elijah Hughes had 12 points, and Marek Dolezaj and Frank Howard added 10 apiece.

The game was the first for Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim since the Wednesday night accident that killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez.

Boeheim, 74, in his 43rd season as head coach at his alma mater, addressed the team Thursday but didn’t take part in practice.

(3) VIRGINIA 64, (18) lOUISVILLE 52: De’Andre Hunter scored 19 of his career-high 26 points after halftime, and visiting Virginia (24-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast) rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Louisville (18-10, 9-6).

(4) KENTUCKY 80, AUBURN 53: Coach John Calipari surpassed Joe B. Hall on the school’s all-time wins list and is second behind Adolph Rupp after Kentucky (23-4, 12-2 Southeastern) beat Auburn (18-9, 7-7) at Lexington, Kentucky.

(13) LOUISIANA STATE 82, (5) TENNESSEE 80: Javonte Smart capped a career-best 29-point performance with a crucial rebound and go-ahead free throws in the final seconds, and LSU (22-5, 12-2 Southeastern) outlasted Tennessee (24-3, 12-2) in overtime at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(8) NORTH CAROLINA 77, (16) FLORIDA STATE 59: Cameron Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina (22-5, 12-2 Atlantic Coast)routed Florida State (21-6, 9-5) at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

(9) HOUSTON 71, SOUTH FLORIDA 59: DeJon Jarreau scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 15 and Houston (26-1, 13-1 American Athletic) won its 11th straight, beating visiting South Florida (18-9, 7-7).

(11) MARQUETTE 76, PROVIDENCE 58: Sam Hauser had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Sacar Anim scored 18 and visiting Marquette (23-4, 12-2 Big East) raced past Providence (15-13, 5-10).

(15) PURDUE 75, NEBRASKA 72: Matt Haarms scored 17 points, Grady Eifert beat the shot clock for two huge baskets down the stretch, and Purdue (20-7, 13-3 Big Ten) posted a win over Nebraska (15-13, 5-12) at Lincoln, Nebraska.

TEXAS CHRISTIAN 75, (19) IOWA 72: Kouat Noi had 20 points with 13 rebounds, Alex Robinson also had a double-double and TCU (18-9, 6-8 Big 12) ended a three-game losing streak with a win over Iowa State (19-8, 8-6) at Fort Worth, Texas.

(20) VIRGINIA TECH 67, NOTRE DAME 59: Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Virginia Tech (21-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast) defeated Notre Dame (13-14, 3-11) at South Bend, Indiana.

(23) KANSAS STATE 85, OKLAHOMA STATE 46: Balanced offense, stellar defense and good shooting propelled Kansas State (21-6, 11-3 Big 12)over Oklahoma State (10-17, 3-11) at Manhattan, Kansas.

(24) MARYLAND 72, OHIO STATE 62: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points as Maryland (21-7, 12-5) defeated Ohio State (17-10, 7-9) at College Park, Maryland, to remain unbeaten at home in the Big Ten.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) BAYLOR 73, (20) IOWA STATE 60: Chloe Jackson scored 18 points, Juicy Landrum had 16 and Baylor (25-1, 15-0) never trailed in beating Iowa State (20-7, 10-5) at Ames, Iowa, to clinch the outright Big 12 title.

(15) GONZAGA 64, SAN FRANCISCO 44: Chandler Smith scored 14 points, Zykera Rice added 12 and visiting Gonzaga (25-3, 14-2 West Coast)handed San Francisco (6-21, 2-14) its seventh straight loss.

(19) TEXAS 81, TEXAS TECH 57: Joyner Holmes scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half and Texas (21-6, 11-4 Big 12) rolled past Texas Tech (12-14, 3-12) at Austin, Texas.

Share

< Previous