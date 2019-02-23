The Maine Warden Service warned snowmobilers to slow down after two crashes injured several people Friday.
The warden service reported Duane Carter, 55, of Spencer, Massachusetts, was critically injured near Stacyville as he traveled in a group of snowmobiles on a portion of Swift Brook Road in Penobscot County. He and Keith Sanford, 47, of Benedicta, failed to negotiate a curve. Carter’s snowmobile collided with the rear of Sanford’s snowmobile. Carter was thrown from his vehicle.
Both men were taken to Millinocket Hospital. Carter was transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was in critical condition. Sanford was treated for a back injury. The crash is under investigation.
Karissa Bandinelli, 25, of Auburn broke her leg when her snowmobile crashed on Long Lake in Bridgton after hitting a pressure ridge just before 4 p.m. She was riding head of her father on a well-established trail when she was thrown from the vehicle while traveling at about 60 mph.
Witnesses said her snowmobile traveled 120 feet in the air before it came to rest. She was wearing a helmet. She was treated at Bridgton Hospital.
The warden service said excessive speed is the leading cause of snowmobile crashes.
