STANDISH — The St. Joseph’s College women’s basketball team lost its first game of the season as Emmanuel College upset the Monks, 65-64, on Saturday afternoon in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference championship game at the Alfond Center.

Emmanuel (23-5) receives the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. St. Joseph’s, 27-1 and ranked No. 8 in the national poll, will likely receive an at-large bid.

The loss ended the Monks’ home-winning streak at 51.

The contest was close the whole game. Emily Benway’s layup put St. Joseph’s up 64-63 with 22 seconds left. Emmanuel’s Madison McLaughlin drove to the basket and drew a foul. She hit both free throws, putting the Saints back up, 65-64, with 8.6 seconds left.

St. Joseph’s inbounded the ball, but Kayla Weaver stole it, securing the upset victory.

Emmanuel guard Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda led all scorers with 24. Kelsi McNamara paced the Monks with eight.

This story will be updated

