A plague on the party that built Entrepreneur Mountain and thought and still seems to think that capitalism and democracy are the same.

And a plague on the other party, which seems to think that white men alone are guilty of original sin and seems to think that by putting black men and white women in every positive media role and in every elected seat in government, kindness, virtue and truth will rule.

The people of both the United States and Venezuela should be able to choose their leaders free from hackers or other kinds of foreign interference. Our country should stop making foreign policy based on what’s good for entrepreneurs and make it based on what is good for country as a whole.

And we should stop judging past generations based on our current political correctness and judge them instead in the total context of the times in which they lived.

Future generations may judge our times and wonder how in God’s name this generation allowed environmental destruction and became addicted to audiovisual pablum and constant consumerism.

Is our country worth the effort Franklin, Jefferson and the Adamses made? No! Not yet. They would expect better.

George Hunt

Gardiner

Share

< Previous

Next >