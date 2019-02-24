ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cassius Winston had 27 points and eight assists, and 10th-ranked Michigan State moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with a 77-70 victory over No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.

Kenny Goins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Xavier Tillman added 14 points for the Spartans (23-5, 14-3), who snapped Michigan’s 22-game winning streak at home.

Michigan State forward Kyle Ahrens grabs a rebound next to Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. during the first half of the No. 10 Spartans' 77-70 win over the seventh-ranked Wolverines at Ann Arbor. Associated Press/Carlos Osorio

Zavier Simpson scored 19 points to lead Michigan (24-4, 13-4).

XAVIER 66, (17) VILLANOVA 54: Naji Marshall scored 17 points and Xavier (15-13, 7-8) used a big surge in the second half to rally past Villanova (20-8, 11-4).

NHTI 90, SMCC 78: J’Quavious Thurmond had 20 points and 22 rebounds, and Dominick Presendieu scored 12 of his 17 points in the final 6:03 to push the top-seeded Lynx (27-4) past the No. 2 Seawolves (22-6) in the Yankee Small College Conference championship game in Auburn.

Atencio Martin had 22 points and 10 rebounds for SMCC. Ryan Cloutier added 18 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) OREGON 96, USC 78: Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-record 17th triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, Erin Boley had a career-high 32 points, and host Oregon (25-3, 14-2 Pac-12) raced past Southern California (15-12, 5-11).

(3) UCONN 68, TULSA 49: Megan Walker scored 21 points and Connecticut (25-2, 13-0 American Athletic) rolled at Tulsa (11-15, 5-8), despite playing without Hall of Fame Coach Geno Auriemma because of illness.

(4) LOUISVILLE 87, BOSTON COLLEGE 51: Asia Durr scored 23 points to lead host Louisville (25-2, 12-2 Atlantic Coast) past the Eagles (14-14, 3-12), who got 12 points from Sydney Lowrey.

CMCC 71, SMCC 52: Brooke Reynolds had 24 points, 17 rebounds and eight steals as top-seeded CMCC (25-2) beat the No. 2 Seawolves (22-5) in the YSCC title game in Auburn.

Amanda Brett scored 26 points for the Seawolves.

BASEBALL

MARYLAND 9, MAINE 6: Taylor Wright hit a two-run double in the eighth to break a 6-6 tie, and the Terrapins (4-2) bounced back to beat the Black Bears (0-6) after squandering a 6-0 lead in College Park, Maryland.

Cameron Ridley and Joe Bramanti homered for Maine.

SOFTBALL

MAINE 11, RHODE ISLAND 2: Grace McGouldrick hit a three-run home run in the third inning to help put the Rams (2-8) away as the Black Bears (1-4) rolled to a five-inning victory at Beaumont, Texas.

WRESTLING

DIVISION III NORTHEAST REGIONAL: Southern Maine junior Peter Del Gallo advanced to the nationals for the second straight season with a third-place finish in the 125-pound division at the regional at Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island.

Del Gallo secured third place by pinning Kyle Kaiser of Roger Williams in 6:27 and finished the weekend with a 5-1 record.

