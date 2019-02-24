CHICAGO — Jason Spezza broke a tie on a five-on-three power play midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars rebounded to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 after blowing a three-goal lead Sunday.

The victory was overshadowed by the loss of Mats Zuccarello with what was thought to be a broken right arm in his first game with Dallas. Acquired from the Rangers on Saturday, Zuccarello had a goal and an assist but left after two periods and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks. Jamie Benn also left the game because of an upper-body injury.

Chicago star Patrick Kane was held off the scoresheet, ending his points streak at 20 games.

WILD 2, BLUES 1: Ryan Donato scored with 2:31 left in overtime to lift host Minnesota to its third straight victory.

Donato, who has four points in three games since being acquired in a trade with Boston, launched his shot from behind the left circle to beat Blues goalie Jake Allen’s glove for the winner.

CAPITALS 6, RANGERS 5: Evgeny Kuznetsov scored at 4:20 of overtime, just beating teammate Alex Ovechkin to the puck, and Washington won at home.

Nicklas Backstrom scored his 14th and 15th goals of the season for the Capitals.

SHARKS 5, RED WINGS 3: Joe Pavelski had his fifth career hat trick, scoring twice in less than a minute late in the second period to lead San Jose at Detroit.

Sharks star defenseman Erik Karlsson sat out after aggravating a groin injury Saturday night.

SABRES-DUCKS TRADE: Buffalo acquired defenseman Brandon Montour in a trade with the Ducks, sending prospect defenseman Brendan Guhle and a first-round draft pick to Anaheim.

The 24-year-old Montour has five goals and 20 assists in 62 games this season, his third in the NHL.

BRUINS: Forward Lee Stempniak signed a one-year contract. The 36-year-old journeyman must clear waivers before Boston can assign him to AHL Providence.

Stempniak has played for 10 teams, including a 19-game stint with Boston in the 2015-16 season.

