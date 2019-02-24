Kate Hall of Casco followed up on her long jump national championship a day earlier by finishing second in the 60-meter dash Sunday at the U.S. indoor track nationals in New York.

Hall held the lead for most of the race but was overtaken just before the finish by Shania Collins, who won with a time of 7.16 seconds. Hall’s time was 7.23.

On Saturday, Hall won the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 41/4 inches. Hall also was a two-time NCAA long jump champion for the University of Georgia before turning pro last summer, and is still the high school record-holder in the long jump.

BASKETBALL

G LEAGUE: Reserve Archie Goodwin scored 18 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, R.J. Hunter had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, and the Maine Red Claws (16-23) held on for a 121-113 win over the Windy City Bulls (21-19) at the Expo.

Maine entered the fourth trailing 90-86, but took a 93-92 lead when Vitto Brown knocked down a 3-pointer. The Red Claws pushed the lead to six with two minutes remaining before Hunter buried a deep 3 to make it 116-107.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Josh Couturier scored in the seventh round of the shootout and the Maine Mariners rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Worcester Railers 4-3 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Dillan Fox scored twice in a 1:57 span in the second period to tie it for the Mariners (29-25), who have won seven of their last eight. Worcester (23-22) took a 3-2 lead early in the third, but John McInnis tied it 7:08 into the period.

TENNIS

DELRAY BEACH OPEN: Radu Albot become the first Moldovan to win an ATP tour-level title, beating English qualifier Daniel Evans 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the final in Florida.

The 82nd-ranked Albot won in his first career final when Evans double-faulted on the final point. Albot saved three match points earlier in the tiebreaker.

OPEN 13: Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his first title of the year and second of his career by beating 50th-ranked Mikhail Kukushkin 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the final at Marseille, France.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool returned to the top of the league by drawing 0-0 at Manchester United in a lackluster game featuring more injuries than outstanding chances.

Liverpool, seeking its first title since 1990, is one point ahead of Manchester City with 11 games left.

UNDER-20 WORLD CUP: The United States was drawn to play Ukraine, Nigeria and Qatar in the event in May in Poland.

