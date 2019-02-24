So excruciating were the acceptance speeches at the recent Grammy Awards that Trevor Noah compared them to irritating people who wait in line at Chipotle, “get to the front and go, ‘uh …'”

Noah was right. The Grammys were enough to make you dread the Oscars. These are dire days for the fine art of the acceptance speech.

In almost every case at the Grammys, the speeches were too long – in the case of Drake, way too long – poorly prepared (if they were prepared at all), self-serving, rambling, boring, emotionally hyperbolic, repetitive and, in many cases, entirely improvisational. And most musicians aren’t graduates of Second City.

A speech actually requires some preparation – and some awareness of the audience to boot. Astoundingly, many of the winners seemed to have not spent a minute thinking about what they might say. Perhaps they didn’t want to jinx themselves. Understandable. But as Noah pointed out in his monologue, the winner in every category is always going to be either you or one of, like, four other people. These are not lottery-winner odds.

Right. The odds are pretty good. Always better to be prepared in life.

So what has happened to the fine art of the award-acceptance speech?

For one thing, the two crucial ingredients in such speechifying – humility and gratitude – run smack into our current obsession with telling our own stories, otherwise known as self-promotion.

Humility is now widely seen as a missed opportunity for personal branding. Gratitude is read as unnecessary abdication of self. With its privileging of the personal, social media has made first-person bragging not just acceptable but a professional necessity. It has become our new arms race: everyone else is doing it so you feel like you have no choice but to compete. Some are more sophisticated than others in cloaking their real intent, but we’re all complicit.

So to do what, say, Sidney Poitier did in 2002 when he accepted an honorary Oscar and gave one of the greatest Academy Awards speeches of all time – eloquently throwing all of the credit for his astounding career onto the backs of courageous, visionary others – now feels like a relic from another era. Poitier knew what he wanted to do before he even approached the microphone. He understood that emotional engagement means pausing, breathing, caring about the listener, understanding from where the audience arrives. It means keeping your own emotions – ecstatic as you may be – in check. His humility was breathtaking in its power – his listeners did not move a muscle. His speech had a beginning, a middle and an end. It was, you might say, crafted.

At the Grammys, there was no respite to be had in the commercial breaks. Advertisers have now figured out that they cannot sell their stuff to you anymore unless they glob their products on to your personal story. If you took away the superior production values, the advertisements on the Grammy’s weren’t so much different from the acceptance speeches. Mostly, we just heard, “me, me, me.”

Me and my journey, broken up by why you need this perfectly tailored product to make your journey.

There is reason to worry that we’re so obsessed with telling our own stories that we’re losing our ability to communicate those belonging to anyone else. Take, for example, the controversy over the new book by the former New York Times editor, Jill Abramson, one of the most distinguished journalists of the current era. In her book, her very interesting book, “Merchants of Truth,” Abramson uses secondary sources as a means of discussing some of the troubled waters swirling around the noble journalistic profession. That’s a perfectly fine decision. What is not perfectly fine is that Abramson clearly used some material without crediting it as she goes in her storytelling. She merely footnotes it, in a blanket, hat-tip sort of way. But that’s problematic because it comes off as her taking other peoples’ stories as her own.

When questioned by Sean Illing of Vox in recent days, Abramson said she was “trying to write a seamless narrative, and to keep breaking it up with ‘according to’ qualifiers would have been extremely clunky.”

This is not hard to understand. We’re all under pressure to write or perform seamless personal narratives these days; we’re surrounded by them and they are the narratives that everyone currently is buying and selling. And, yes, all of that “according to” stuff is indeed clunky; you didn’t see much of it at the Grammy’s either, especially not doing the commercial breaks. But journalism, culture, media, advertising, politics – the world actually operates according to “according to” metrics.

No one wins an Oscar or a Grammy without other people. We rarely blaze our own trails or write our stories on our own. However unique we think our personal journey, our stories actually are far more like the stories of others than we like to admit. We always stand on a previous generation’s shoulders – and our narratives are all interdependent. There should be no shame in “according to” or “thanks to.” Clunky is a small price to pay for truth.

Unless you’re accepting an award. Then, as Poitier once taught us, you need to be both thankful and smooth.

