BRUNSWICK — Another undefeated women’s basketball team went down to defeat as Tufts University upset top-ranked Bowdoin College, 75-69, in the NESCAC championship game Sunday afternoon at Morrell Gymnasium.

The loss comes a day after previously undefeated St. Joseph’s College lost in its conference championship.

On Sunday, the Polar Bears (26-1) could not overcome 21 turnovers (to only 10 by Tufts).

Maddie Hasson led Bowdoin with 20 points. Abby Kelly scored 16. Tufts guard Jac Knapp led all scorers with 25.

Tufts (25-2) took a 37-33 halftime lead. Both teams worked for shots, but the Polar Bears also committed 11 turnovers in the half, compared to five for Tufts.

Bowdoin closed the gap to two points several times, but Tufts never relinquished the lead.

Bowdoin and St. Joe’s are expected to receive at-large bids to the NCAA Division III tournament when the field is announced Monday.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous