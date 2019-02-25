Bowdoin College will host games this weekend in the first two rounds of the Division III women’s basketball tournament, the NCAA announced Monday afternoon.

Bowdoin, St. Joseph’s College and Husson University are the Maine schools to the 64-team tournament, which begins Friday.

Senior Kelsi McNamara and St. Joseph's College will travel to Ithica, New York, for a first-round game Friday against MIT in the NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer)

In the men’s tournament, Husson is the lone Maine team to make the field. The Eagles (17-10) received an automatic bid by winning the North Atlantic Conference and will play Friday at Williams College (20-6).

In the women’s tournament, Bowdoin (26-1) was looking at a possible overall No. 1 seed before the Polar Bears lost to Tufts in the NESCAC title game on Sunday.

Bowdoin is still a high seed, with an at-large bid, and will host Hunter (19-8) of New York City. The winner of that game will play in Brunswick against the winner of Smith and Merchant Marine.

St. Joseph’s (27-1) also had its unbeaten record end with a loss to Emmanuel in its conference championship game on Saturday. The Monks, whose strength of schedule was ranked 219th among Division III schools, was not a guarantee to get an at-large bid. The Monks are being sent to Ithaca, New York, where they will play MIT in the first round.

The Husson women received an automatic berth by winning the NAC. The Eagles (19-8) play at two-time defending champion Amherst (23-3).

Game times will be determined later.

This story will be updated.

