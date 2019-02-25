WELLS

Library will show film, host teen game tourney

Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week at 1434 Post Road:

A Teen Game Tournament will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Drop by the library on the last Wednesday of each month to participate in our ongoing gaming tournament. Each month, we have new competitive games for you to try your hand at – from retro board games to Wii marathons to our new Nintendo Switch.

At 2 p.m., the Friday Film Series will feature a screening of the 1954 film “Rear Window” starring Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly. No registration is required and all ages are welcome.

For more information, call the library at 646-8181.

LOVELL

Flea market, bake sale will be held Saturday

A Flea Market and Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lovell United Church of Christ at 1174 Main St./Route 5.

The event will include antiques, furniture, baked goods, Girl Scout cookies, and soup, sandwich and luncheon items.

Table rentals are still available by calling 925-3661.

KENNEBUNK

Museum offering tours, high school art show

The Brick Store Museum will host the following events this week at 117 Main St.:

The “Untitled: Kennebunk High School Art Show” will officially open from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, displaying over 150 pieces of student artwork. The opening is hosted by Huntington Common.

Museum members, teachers, students, families and friends of KHS are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

And, the “Indoor Walking Tour: Building History,” will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Learn about the history of the museum buildings in their previous “lives” as stores, gathering places, offices and more, and how it became the museum we know today.

The 45-minute tour takes visitors through the museum’s collections storage spaces and requires the use of stairs. Cost is $10 per person and $5 for museum members.

For more details, call 985-4802 or visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

