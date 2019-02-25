Four finalists have been announced for the second annual Becky Schaffer Award.
The award, given to the state’s top high school senior in girls’ ice hockey, will be presented during the senior all-star game on Thursday at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth.
The finalists are Zoe Mazur of Cheverus/Kennebunk/Old Orchard Beach; Sophia Venditti of Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland; Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dominic Academy; and Emily Demers of Portland/Deering.
Last year, Courtney Sullivan of Greely/Gray-New Gloucester won the inaugural award, presented by the Maine High School Girls Hockey Association.
The award is named after Becky Schaffer, a 2006 graduate of Yarmouth High who played hockey on the girls’ club team and the boys’ varsity team. Schaffer played on the McGill University club team and, after graduation, traveled internationally, helping underserved children. She died in 2011, from a fall during a hike in Micronesia.
