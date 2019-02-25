The University of Southern Maine does not need a name change.

Why would someone need to see the city name in a university title to know where it is, or consider going there?

Maine may be an older state, but it has a way of life that does not need to be trivialized by renaming games. Portland is not the only campus. Portland is a place we love that does not need to put its name over names many of us already like.

Another name change would be stupid. USM needs to respect the fact it is a Maine university, not a logo for marketing purposes. Do your marketing, but be proud of how you do it.

As Maine turns 200 next year, be proud that our area has a university with our state’s name in it, and that is much mightier than just the city we love.

Ray Monahan

Windham

Share

< Previous

Next >