Because of her experience and even-handed reputation, many Maine residents drew breaths of relief and hope and joy with the election of our new governor, Janet Mills. I would wish that same feeling of trust for descendants of Maine’s first people, the Penobscot Nation, the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Houlton Band of Maliseets and the Aroostook Band of Micmacs.

Our Maine Native Americans have often described the state-tribal relationship as “fractured” or “broken,” as reported in this paper Jan. 31 (“Mills’ pick to lead DEP faces tribal opposition,” Page A1). Addressing this distrust would benefit everyone who desires acknowledgment and affirming fairness for all … which results in progress in the right direction.

We would all sleep better.

Bonnie Tallagnon

Biddeford

Share

< Previous

Next >