WACO, Texas — Kalani Brown had 19 points with 12 rebounds Monday night as top-ranked Baylor beat No. 18 Texas 64-35 in the first home game for the Bears since clinching another Big 12 championship outright.

Baylor (26-1, 16-0 Big 12) won its 18th consecutive game, the nation’s longest active winning streak. The Bears have won 39 consecutive Big 12 regular-season games and 36 straight home games overall since a loss to Texas two years ago.

Brown made two baskets in the first minute to put the Bears ahead to stay against Texas (21-7, 11-5), the team closest to them in the conference standings. It was the 36th career double-double for the 6-foot-7 senior center.

Lauren Cox added 13 points with nine rebounds for Baylor. Chloe Jackson scored 12 and Juicy Landrum had 11.

(4) NOTRE DAME 98, (17) SYRACUSE 68: Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points as all five starters scored in double figures and visiting Notre Dame (26-3, 13-2 Atlantic Coast) overpowered Syracuse (20-7, 9-5).

Brianna Turner had 22 points, and Jessica Shepard and Marina Mabrey had 17 apiece for the Irish. The win was the eighth for the Irish over a ranked opponent this season.

(8) MARYLAND 68, PURDUE 55: Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help Maryland (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten) rally past Purdue (17-13, 8-9) at West Lafayette, Indiana.

Stephanie Jones added 16 points, including three big free throws late, and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points for the Terrapins, who clinched at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title. Shakira Austin delivered a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland.

(19) TEXAS A&M 80, FLORIDA 62: Kayla Wells scored 24 points and Texas A&M (21-6, 10-4 Southeastern) beat Florida (7-20, 2-12) at Gainesville, Florida, as the Aggies won for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Texas A&M led 17-6 in the first five minutes and wasn’t threatened.

NOTES

POLL: Baylor garnered all 28 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the Top 25. UConn, Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State round out the first five teams in the AP poll.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(18) FLORIDA STATE 68, NOTRE DAME 61: Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking a second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and Florida State (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast) held off Notre Dame at Tallahassee, Florida.

NOTES

POLL: Gonzaga is back atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, moving up a spot to begin a second stint at No. 1 this season, both times replacing Duke at the top. Virginia moved up a spot to No. 2 while Duke fell to third after losing at home to rival North Carolina.

DUKE: Freshman Zion Williamson will miss a second straight game with a mild right knee sprain he suffered last week.

