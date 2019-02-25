HOUSTON — James Harden scored 28 points, ending his 32-game streak with at least 30 while the Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-111 on Monday night.

Houston overcame a career-high eight 3-pointers from Hawks rookie Trae Young, who put up 36 points.

Harden returned after missing Saturday’s win over Golden State with a neck injury. His run of games with 30 or more points was the second-longest in NBA history behind a 65-game streak by Wilt Chamberlain.

Harden, who said he was still bothered by the neck problem Monday morning, missed all 10 3-pointers he attempted. He got to 28 points with 23.3 seconds left and had the ball on Houston’s last possession but did not attempt a shot from half court with the game in hand.

Harden last came up short of 30 points in a Dec. 11 win over Portland, when he had 29.

During the streak, he scored 50 or more points four times, including a career-high 61 in a win at the Knicks on Jan. 23.

WARRIORS 121, HORNETS 110: Klay Thompson scored 26 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Golden State won at Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Warriors took a 11/2-game lead over the Denver Nuggets in the race for the best record in the Western Conference.

Golden State dropped its previous game, a home loss against Houston on Saturday night.

SUNS 124, HEAT 121: Devin Booker scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Suns snapped a club-record 17-game losing streak by beating winning at Miami.

NETS 101, SPURS 85: D’Angelo Russell had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Brooklyn forced San Antonio into perhaps its worst offensive performance of the season, at New York.

TRAIL BLAZERS 123, CAVALIERS 110: CJ McCollum scored 35 points and Portland hung on after nearly squandering a 23-point halftime lead to win at Cleveland.

The Blazers needed a 14-0 run late in the fourth quarter to finally put away a game that looked like a rout in the first half.

PISTONS 113, PACERS 109: Andre Drummond had 26 points and 16 rebounds, Blake Griffin had a triple-double and resurgent Detroit won for the seventh time in eight games, beating visiting Indiana.

Griffin had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Detroit, which is battling for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

BUCKS 117, BULLS 106: Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each scored 22 points, and NBA-leading Milwaukee won at Chicago without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While the Greek Freak sat out with a sore right knee, the Bucks overcame a sluggish start to pick up their 17th win in 19 games.

