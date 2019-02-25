Multiple lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Wells have been closed for hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over, according to Maine State Police.
The crash was reported around 4 a.m. at Mile 16 northbound between the York and Wells exits.
Troopers are diverting traffic to the breakdown lane to get around the wreck, according to State Police.
Police did not immediately say if the truck driver was injured or what caused the crash.
This story will be updated.
