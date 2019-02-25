The I-95 Exit 109A Ramp F overpass bridge reconstruction project, located about 1.5 miles from the Maine State House in Augusta, was recently honored with the Engineering Excellence Award by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Maine.

The award was given to South Portland-based firm VHB and to the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT). The project ranked among the top projects in the state based on its engineering quality, innovation, value, and client satisfaction.

When an over-height vehicle struck Ramp F at Exit 109A along I-95, the north and south exterior beams were severely damaged. MaineDOT, the Maine Turnpike Authority and VHB quickly set in motion a plan to temporarily detour traffic during construction, reconfigure signalized intersections, and construct a temporary on-ramp to I-95.

VHB developed a scope of work within hours and began immediately upon receiving notice to proceed. Working under an accelerated schedule, the MaineDOT and VHB team collaborated with Maine bridge construction contractors to rapidly design the structure’s replacement.

The design was optimized to include readily available materials. To reduce the potential for future damage from over-height vehicles, the vertical clearance under the new superstructure was increased significantly.

Working with the successful bidder Wyman & Simpson (general contractor); Casco Bay Steel (steel fabricator), and ARC Fabrication (bearings and bridge rail fabricator) the bridge was constructed during the winter months and was opened to traffic ahead of schedule in February 2018, using Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques.

“This emergency bridge replacement project was a great collaborative effort by the transportation engineering and contracting community here in Maine. The project energized my team at VHB, who worked tirelessly to meet the very aggressive design schedule,” said VHB Project Manager Bob Blunt.

“The entire MaineDOT project team was fully committed to accelerated project delivery through design, contract advertising, and construction monitoring and administration. Wyman & Simpson rose to the challenge of rapidly constructing the replacement bridge during the harsh Maine winter,” Blunt continued.

“The success of this project would not have been possible without the extra effort and commitment of the entire project team.”

