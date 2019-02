AUBURN — Gorham scored three goals during a five-minute power play, and that was enough to beat Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland, 4-2, in a Class B South boys’ hockey quarterfinal Tuesday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Tanner Garand, Aidan Owens and Aiden Enck all scored during the extended man-advantage, which turned a 1-1 game into a 4-1 Gorham lead that they held on to beat Leavitt (11-7-1).

No. 5 Gorham (11-8) next plays No. 1 Greely in the regional semifinals.

The Rams went on their long power play less than two minutes into the second. It took Garand 34 seconds to score the first goal.

“We’ve struggled on the power play all season, but we did a good job tonight,” Gorham Coach Jon Portwine said.

“And it was just like we drew it up. Certainly, the first goal was exactly how we drew it up in practice, and all of those frustrating hours that we’ve spent in practice working on the power play I think paid off tonight.”

Owens assisted on the goal (as did Trevor Gray), then scored his goal unassisted at 3:30. Enck scored from Nolan Gava and Alex O’Connor with 15 seconds left on the five-minute power play.

“That was the absolute turning point,” Leavitt Coach Joe Hutchinson said. “You know, 5 on 5 I thought we were the better team, but that right there really took the wind out of our sails.”

The Kings had a chance to crawl back with nearly 90 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play at the end of the second and beginning of the third, but Gorham freshman goalie Caleb Waterman and the Rams defense held strong.

“We were trying to get it in the umbrella,” Hutchinson said. “We didn’t move it enough to get a better shot. We tried to force it a few times. We were just trying to get an odd-man situation in front, create a rebound.”

Xavier Michaud made 27 saves for the Kings.

EDWARD LITTLE 2, MT. ARARAT 1 (OT): Freshman Jack Keefe scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Edward Little a win over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde in a Class A North boys’ hockey quarterfinal at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Keefe scored off a pass from Ben Cassidy to send the Red Eddies(13-6) to the regional semifinals against top-seeded and defending Class A state champion Lewiston on Saturday.

The No. 5 Eagles, who finished 8-10-1 with their first playoff appearance in 14 years, forced overtime with 1.5 seconds left in regulation with a goal from Cam Poisson.

Freshman goalie Sean Moore made 42 saves for the Eagles

“He was just unbelievable,” said Red Eddies Coach Norm Gagne. “We beat him 5-0 down at their place, and it was about getting shots on net and getting to rebounds. We were just missing real good plays to the net, where the pass wasn’t quite in the place that we could handle it.”

In the third period, Marius Morneau of the Eddies sent a shot on goal with Moore making the save through a screen. But the rebound slid to Cassidy who gave Edward Kittle a 1-0 lead with 8:11 remaining.

“The kids fought so hard to the very last second,” said A.J. Kavanaugh, coach of Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde. “Sean was able to play well in a big game and get that experience.”

CAMDEN HILLS 5, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 4: Nate Van Lonkhuyzen scored in overtime as the fourth-seeded Windjammers (12-7) scored three unanswered goals to rally past the fifth-seeded Broncos (10-8-1) in a Class B North quarterfinal at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Rockport.

