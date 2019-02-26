FORT MYERS, Fla. — We all have seen the images of Andrew Benintendi making the Game 2 World Series catch: Baryshnikov meets Air Jordan.

Warning track under him, wall too close to forget it’s there. Trunk twisted, chest pointed toward the field. Unbent left leg suspended in the air, pointed toward the wall. Right leg bent at the knee, cleat nearly kicking himself in the back of his belt. Right arm at 10 o’clock, left at 3, eyes trained on the closed mitt, baseball trapped inside.

“It was hooking away from me and I just tried to time it up and not let it drop,” Benintendi said of the catch that looked so much better than he made it sound.

It captured the Red Sox season of dominance, starting great, featuring speed, power (the leap) and grace, and ended beautifully, just like the season – with its 17-2 start on way to 108 wins and an 11-3 postseason record.

At the instant of the catch, I figured a red silhouette of it would be on the front of white T-shirts with long and short sleeves, a recurring symbol of the smooth ride to the top, worn across New England. I also figured Benintendi’s offseason would be filled with fans spotting him and attempting to re-enact the catch.

Wrong and wrong.

“No, I didn’t see anything like that,” Benintendi said from inside the JetBlue Park home clubhouse.

“I have signed a lot of pictures of it though. And I guess there was an ice sculpture of it in Boston.”

Judges would give him higher grades for grace than degree of difficulty, which is not the case for his hard-charging, diving snare of a sinking line drive with the bases loaded for the final out of Game 4 against the Astros in the American League Championship Series.

“He played real fast in October, not only defensively, but running the bases,” Boston Manager Alex Cora said.

Benintendi, level-headed and on the quieter side, brought an in-your-face game into the postseason, just a splash of Pete Rose, minus the orange hair dye. His lefty swing, which produced more power in the first than second half, has faint traces of Ken Griffey, Jr.

That’s not to say Benintendi, 24, ever will become baseball’s all-time hits leader or make a speech on a hot summer day with Griffey sitting behind him. It is interesting that he has hints of the two greatest baseball players to grow up in Cincinnati, Griffey moving there at age 6. Griffey played for the Reds when Benintendi was ages 6 through 13.

“Growing up, I really enjoyed going to Reds games with my dad, watching him,” said Benintendi, who played two seasons as a center fielder for Arkansas before the Red Sox chose him with the seventh pick of the 2015 draft.

The disruptive aspect of Benintendi’s game stretches from the left field he patrols to the bases (42 of 50 steals for his young career). He’s well-suited to take on the leadoff role as Mookie Betts moves down a spot.

“We saw it on a small sample size when Mookie went down the first time,” Cora said. “He was amazing. I don’t remember the numbers, but I remember him driving the ball all over the place and getting on base and being a force from the get-go.”

When Benintendi reaches base, Cora doesn’t want him sensing a yellow light.

“Like I said last year with Mookie, I wanted him to be ready from Pitch 1,” Cora said. “I think he likes that. Benny likes that. We’re not going to slow him down. … He might be at second with Mookie Betts and whoever’s behind him. We’ll take that chance.”

Benintendi received Gold Glove votes but the honor went to Alex Gordon of the Royals. Jackie Bradley, Jr. won it in center, Betts in right, making a sweep a possibility.

“I don’t know if that would ever happen,” Benintendi said. “But it’d be pretty good to say we did that.”

