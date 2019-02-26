A Central Maine Power project focused on both real and ongoing direct benefits to Maine residents would have my support if it contained these two components, or similar:

• An initial 20-year land lease arrangement with rental fees going to the Maine General Fund, where the Legislature would agree on best usage every year. There would be a renewable 20-year lease as mutually agreed.

• A second parallel transmission line for the sole purpose of providing cheaper power to Maine residents. Rates would be guaranteed at, say, a 5 percent to 10 percent discount to market.

Why consider a plan that promises Maine no opportunity to participate in the potential cost efficiencies related to lower-cost energy passing through our state to Massachusetts?

Charlie Galloway

Kennebunk

