Tonight on the news there was a discussion on the problems of some children who are not getting school lunches because of overdue payments. They are singled out by having their hands stamped or names posted on the hall bulletin boards. This is really not a healthy environment for any of these children.

Why not send all parents a letter, asking them if they can send money for their child and money for another child who may otherwise go without? No names would be mentioned regarding this donation.

June Watson

Westbrook

