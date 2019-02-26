Citizens of the state of Maine, there is an urgent call to action happening in our state, but few people know about it!

The Legislature is considering two bills to take away your voice in the election process for president of the United States. The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an underhanded, below-the-radar end run around the Constitution to award the Electoral College votes from our state – and from any other state that joins the compact – to the winner of the national popular vote.

That means that if the state of Maine votes for Candidate X but the states of California, New York, Florida and Texas vote for Candidate Y, all of the Maine votes would go to Candidate Y because the majority would rule.

Don’t let this happen to our state! I urge you to contact your legislators in both the Maine House and Senate and let them know that you strongly oppose L.D. 418 (in the Maine House) and L.D. 816 (in the Maine Senate)!

Linford Stillson

Gorham

Share

< Previous

Next >