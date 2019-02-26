SACO — The Saco school community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and friend to many.

Robin Stinson, 47, died Monday after experiencing a medical event while driving southbound on the Maine Turnpike around 4 p.m. while on her way home. No one else was injured.

Stinson was a sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Saco Middle School. She started working in the Saco school system in 1997 and began working at Saco Middle School a year later. Her husband, Timothy, is a principal at Line Elementary School in the Massabesic district, or Regional School Unit 57.

Classes at Saco Middle School were canceled on Tuesday.

“The Saco school community is very saddened,” said Saco Superintendent of Schools Dominic DePatsy in a letter to parents.

Counselors from across the school district, other communities and The Center for Grieving Children were to be on hand Wednesday to offer assistance, according to DePatsy.

There will be a memory wall for students to write on throughout the day and students will be encouraged to write a card for Stinson’s family, said DePatsy in the letter.

Perian Carpenter of Saco was a substitute teacher at Saco Middle School many years ago. She said students loved Stinson and Stinson encouraged them to do their best, and taught them that mistakes were okay as long as you learned from them.

“She was understanding, thoughtful, empathetic and just an all around caring friend. Even though I didn’t continue in the education field I’ve applied a lot of her advice in my life,” said Carpenter.

Many members of the community were replacing their profile pictures on Facebook with a picture of a sunflower in honor of Stinson.

Heather Prejean of Saco said her daughter Rylie, who is a sixth grader at Saco Middle School and a student of Stinson’s, told her that Stinson loved sunflowers. Prejean changed her Facebook profile picture to a sunflower on Tuesday morning and encouraged others to do the same to show support for Stinson. Prejean said Rylie had formed a great friendship with Stinson.

“Mrs. Stinson was a great supporter of her students. She helped some through some very tough times. She had a loud laugh that was often contagious and got the class laughing with her. I hugged her Goodbye that day — not knowing it would be our last,” said Rylie.

Guidance counselors at the school have been trained in crisis response as we as grief counseling. Parents can email their child’s guidance counselor if they wish to get in touch with them.

Other resources for parents include The Center for Grieving Children which can be reached at 775-5216​ to discuss concerns, receive written information or enroll a child in a grief support group, and 777-HELP, a 24-hour hot line parents can call if their child needs immediate assistance.

— Staff Writer Liz Gotthelf can be reached at 780-9015 or by email at [email protected] Tammy Wells contributed to this story.

